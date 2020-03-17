Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m. amid COVID-19 outbreak

Beginning Wednesday, all Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m., according to an email sent to customers.

Starting Thursday, store hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.

The move is intended to allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize stores, as well as time to restock the store, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Also, all dining areas in Hy-Vee stores, restaurants and convenience stores are closed to the public.

Convenience stores will continue to operate on normal business hours. Food can still be ordered for pick-up or curbside services at Hy-Vee Market Grilles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0