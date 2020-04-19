Hydroxychloroquine still available in the Quad-Cities, though it may be rationed

But the attention the medications are receiving is making them harder to acquire.

In the Quad-Cities, some say the circumstances make the drugs harder to get in normal quantities, but they are still available.

Lisa McCormick Eveleth, Davenport, has lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. She is the founder of LIVEFIT WITH LUPUS, a nonprofit that supports people in the Quad-Cities who have autoimmune disorders. She said people in the Quad-Cities have these disorders and use Hydroxychloroquine to manage their symptoms. She is among them.

She had some difficulties getting the drug and did run out, but in the end was able to get it. She had to go to a different Walgreens than usual, and could only get a four-week rather than a 12-week supply.

“I have had a teeny bit of trouble,” she said.

Eveleth said she started getting calls in March from people concerned about losing access to the drug, though at the time she was interviewed, no else had reported going without.

Azithromycin can also be an important drug for people with autoimmune disorders, she said. While it is not a primary treatment, it is used for other illnesses they may find more difficult to fight off.