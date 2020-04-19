Hydroxychloroquine still available in the Quad-Cities, though it may be rationed

A drug commonly prescribed for treating autoimmune disorders is still available to Quad-Citians despite interest in it as a possible treatment for COVID-19 creating new demand.
Hydroxychloroquine was developed as a treatment for malaria, but was later found effective for managing disorders like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. These conditions and others like them result when the immune system attacks the body’s healthy cells and tissues.
Since the arrival of COVID-19, Hydroxychloroquine and an antibiotic called Azithromycin are being looked at worldwide as possible treatments for the illness. President Donald J. Trump frequently promotes its use during his daily press conferences, though testing of the drugs’ effectiveness against COVID-19 is in its early stages.
But the attention the medications are receiving is making them harder to acquire.
In the Quad-Cities, some say the circumstances make the drugs harder to get in normal quantities, but they are still available.
Lisa McCormick Eveleth, Davenport, has lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. She is the founder of LIVEFIT WITH LUPUS, a nonprofit that supports people in the Quad-Cities who have autoimmune disorders. She said people in the Quad-Cities have these disorders and use Hydroxychloroquine to manage their symptoms. She is among them.
She had some difficulties getting the drug and did run out, but in the end was able to get it. She had to go to a different Walgreens than usual, and could only get a four-week rather than a 12-week supply.
“I have had a teeny bit of trouble,” she said.
Eveleth said she started getting calls in March from people concerned about losing access to the drug, though at the time she was interviewed, no else had reported going without.
Azithromycin can also be an important drug for people with autoimmune disorders, she said. While it is not a primary treatment, it is used for other illnesses they may find more difficult to fight off.
Roger Thompson is the operations director of AmiCare Pharmacy and Preferred Care Pharmacy, both in Bettendorf, part if a chain of pharmacies in eastern Iowa.
Preferred Care has about 300 customers in long-term care at a nursing home or assisted-living facility, Thompson said. AmiCare is a general pharmacy and has about 1,500 customers on a monthly basis.
Before the pandemic, Hydroxychloroquine probably comprised about 1% of sales, possibly less, he said.
“We’re not seeing an increase in use really at the moment,” Thompson said. For about the last month, however, it has become more difficult to get orders of the medications from suppliers.
His chain’s pharmacies, though, have secured an adequate amount, he said.
There have been inquiries from medical facilities about supplies of the drugs for COVID-19, but no one has ordered it in that context, he said.
Nathan Vorac, whose pharmacy is in Geneseo, said Wednesday that it used to be easy to get Hydroxychloroquine, but now it is on backorder. To ensure his stores of the medication will stretch, he has been limiting prescriptions to a 30-day supply.
Like Thompson, he said it does not make up a large part of sales.
“It’s not one of the top movers by any means,” Vorac said.
There have been more people asking for Hydroxychloroquine, he said. These include customers with autoimmune disorders who don’t normally use his pharmacy because they are not finding it where they normally do.
A handful of queries have been related to COVID-19 he said, but he would only consider a prescription for a documented case of the illness.
Most of the Quad-Cities’ pharmacies are part of regional or national chains including Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy and Hy-Vee.
Walgreens said it has an adequate supply and is limiting the amount of Hydroxychloroquine and similar drugs to 14 days for new prescriptions and 30 days for customers with established history at a Walgreens pharmacy.
CVS said it was balancing the interest in Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 with the existing needs of customers with autoimmune disorders to prevent shortages.
In states that have issued guidelines for the distribution of Hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment, CVS pharmacists are abiding by them, the company said. In states with no guidelines, the cap for COVID-19 Hydroxychloroquine prescriptions was 10 days with no refills.
HyVee officials declined to be interviewed, stating that the query involved proprietary information.
Garth K. Reynolds, executive director of the Illinois Pharmacists Association, a advocacy group for the state’s pharmacists, said the group’s membership was reporting an increased demand for the drugs because of COVID-19. These contacts have included requests for Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin in combination, an there have been prescriptions written for doctors or their immediate circle.
Association members have reported cases of medical professionals trying to fill prescriptions for themselves, he said, but a prescription must have an underlying, legitimate doctor-patient relationship and established medical need.
By early April, the increase in demand had died down, he said. He thought this due to guidelines being issued by authorities to help control the situation.
He and Eveleth suggested people who use the drugs to schedule refills before they run out, to give their pharmacists a better chance of having them available.
