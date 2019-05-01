The Illinois Department of Transportation is suspending work on the Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River at 2 p.m. today.
The suspension of work is due to the increased traffic on I-80 because of the downtown Quad-City flooding causing limited access to the other river crossings.
Until further notice, all lanes will remain open on the I-80 Mississippi River bridge.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
-Staff Report
