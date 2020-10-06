I-74 bridge contractor leads volunteer project in Leach Park

Especially with COVID-19 restrictions in place, Konda thought about how important outdoor spaces are and how publicly owned outdoor spaces provide equal opportunity for everybody.

The park was being used by all ages, colors and incomes, he said. One person might be driving a Lexus while another might be behind the wheel of a beat-up 2001 Nissan with a different-colored door.

Konda watched people bring sacks of take-out food and sit in the shelters and eat. Sometimes he sensed sadness, sometimes longing, sometimes it seemed they "were trying to work something out." he said.

He noticed the two shelters were almost always occupied and that there was the remnant of a third shelter that probably would be occupied, too, if it were still there.

"I got to thinking," Konda said. "I thought, this (rebuilding the shelter) is in my capability."

It also would be a way to give back to the community in which he's spent so much time, and it would last far into the future, benefiting hundreds of people.

He got the go-ahead from the city, then drew up and priced out a list of needed materials based on measurements of one of the existing shelters and approached his company for a donation of about $1,200 to pay for them.