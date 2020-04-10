I-74 bridge: Work begins on second arch over the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The pieces that will serve as the launching pads for the arch on the eastbound span of the new I-74 bridge are being prepped for action.

The arch for the westbound (Iowa-bound) span needs just two more segments, two keystone pieces and two lateral struts at the top before workers can begin to raise the driving deck between the arch. The two keystones and struts will be assembled and raised in one piece.

Meanwhile, the bearing plates are being milled in anticipation of the arch-raising process to begin for the Illinois-bound span. Milling is the grinding of the surface plate to a precise angle, assuring the first arch segments leave the shorelines at the proper trajectory.

"We cannot start the eastbound arch until certain equipment is no longer needed for the westbound bridge," Iowa DOT project manager Danielle Alvarez said Friday. "We anticipate being able to start the eastbound arch during construction of the westbound deck.

"We will have a better idea of the timeline for when eastbound arch segments can be installed after the westbound arch is complete."