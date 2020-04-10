I-74 bridge: Work begins on second arch over the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities

The pieces that will serve as the launching pads for the arch on the eastbound span of the new I-74 bridge are being prepped for action.
The arch for the westbound (Iowa-bound) span needs just two more segments, two keystone pieces and two lateral struts at the top before workers can begin to raise the driving deck between the arch. The two keystones and struts will be assembled and raised in one piece.
Meanwhile, the bearing plates are being milled in anticipation of the arch-raising process to begin for the Illinois-bound span. Milling is the grinding of the surface plate to a precise angle, assuring the first arch segments leave the shorelines at the proper trajectory.
"We cannot start the eastbound arch until certain equipment is no longer needed for the westbound bridge," Iowa DOT project manager Danielle Alvarez said Friday. "We anticipate being able to start the eastbound arch during construction of the westbound deck.
"We will have a better idea of the timeline for when eastbound arch segments can be installed after the westbound arch is complete."
Progress has been comparatively swift on the Iowa-bound arch in recent months, and the sections that set out from either side of the river are close to meeting high above it. Though the DOT has not offered a specific timetable for raising the driving deck into place, their goal is to have the westbound bridge open in the second half of this year.
The remaining arch ribs are staged on barges, awaiting installation, and the two keystone segments soon will be moved onto the river from a construction yard in Moline, Alvarez said.
Meanwhile, rising river levels are not expected to impact the work, but increases in the speed of the floodwaters' flow could impact the project.
"The river velocity impacts us more than river level since our work is above the river at this point," Alvarez said. "The contractor determines what river velocity is safe for certain tasks and adjusts accordingly."
Fast-moving water can be dangerous, because too much turbulence can create problems for the tall cranes that are sitting on barges in the workzone.
The bridge is about a year behind schedule, due to last year's record flooding, an especially harsh winter in 2018-2019, and now-resolved cost disputes between the bridge contractor, Lunda Construction, and the Iowa DOT.
