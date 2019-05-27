Hope Essary, her daughter Mylie, son Colin, and husband Robert lay flowers on one of the graves that they visited after attending the Memorial Day ceremony at Rock Island National Cemetery, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Rock Island.
Katrina McHugh of Davenport helps to honor those remembered on Memorial Day with her organization the Patriot Guard Riders before the Memorial Day ceremony at Rock Island National Cemetery, Monday, May 27, 2019.
Kevin Phelps of Davenport rests his head on his father's tombstone after visiting him for the first time since his death in 2010, at Rock Island National Cemetery, Monday, May 27, 2019.
Air Force veterans salute the flag during the Memorial Day ceremony at Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Monday, May 27, 2019.
Graves had flags placed next to them for Memorial Day ceremony at Rock Island National Cemetery, Monday, May 27, 2019.
Army National Guard 2-123 Field Artillery fired off canons for the national salute, Memorial Day ceremony at Rock Island National Cemetery, Monday, May 27, 2019.
Esther Hoffman, 4, of Silvis holds her umbrella close while rain falls before the Memorial Day ceremony at Rock Island National Cemetery, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Rock Island.
Lt. Col. Jeno Berta in the US Army reserves was the keynote speaker during the Memorial Day ceremony at Rock Island National Cemetery, Monday, May 27, 2019.
Toni Mojica of Rock Island visits the gravesite of her father after the Memorial Day ceremony at Rock Island National Cemetery, Monday, May 27, 2019.
Toni Mojica of Rock Island walks to her fathers tombstone after the Memorial Day ceremony at Rock Island National Cemetery, Monday, May 27, 2019.
The oldest graves in Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island are those of men who died during the Civil War; the most recent were buried this week, and their plots are still marked by bare dirt. Dozens gathered Monday to remember and honor them all.
After the Memorial Day ceremony, the crowd scattered. Some were on a mission, looking for the graves of friends or siblings. Others wandered less pointedly, encouraging their children to read aloud the names of strangers, to invoke the memories of those who might not be remembered otherwise.
“We’re starting a family tradition,” said Anthony Moreno of Davenport, as he walked down the rows with his sons Major, 10, and Landis, 6. “The day is getting too commercialized.”
The Moreno’s weren’t the only ones.
Kevin Phelps of Davenport visited the grave of his father, Gerald Phelps, for the first time since the funeral in 2010. Nearly a decade ago, Phelps told himself he’d never go back to the cemetery -- watching his father’s health decline in the months prior had taken its toll.
“I never wanted to see his name on a tombstone,” he said, sitting on top of the grave in the rain. “I never wanted to see that s---, not at all.”
He folded himself over the top of the tombstone, pressing his forehead to the marble; he cut a FaceTime call short so he could talk to his mom before his phone died.
Phelps’ friend, Katie Banks, encouraged him to go. Her father, Basil Mathena, is buried in several rows behind Phelps' father. She needed a push to visit his grave for the first time, too. Now, she wanted to be that person for Phelps.
“I’m trying to right some things in my life,” Phelps said, adding he planned to start visiting regularly. “... I’ll feel better, after.”
Across the cemetery, Toni Mojica of Rock Island kissed her father’s tombstone.
“I kiss him every time I come,” she said. Her father, Abel Quevedo, is buried with her stepmother. This year, she brought him red, white and blue carnations.
While she always considered herself part of an Army family, Mojica and her husband, Ramon, now split their loyalties with the Navy; their grandson enlisted out of high school. He's now 30 and stationed in San Diego. Mojica wears a dog tag with his photo printed on it, along with a gold cross.
Her father's life was not easy, Mojica said: He was orphaned at 2 years old and immigrated to the United States from Mexico when he was 12.
“He could have been mean because he had such a bad start,” she said. “No -- he was always so grateful.”
Quevedo’s main regret was choosing to work instead of attend school once he arrived in the U.S. Mojica said he was always reminding her and her three sisters of the opportunities they had.
When World War II broke out, Mojica’s father enlisted in the Army -- he was 33, and had no military experience.
“My mama said ‘go back to Mexico until it’s over.’ He said 'no,'” Mojica said. “He said this is the most beautiful country. It’s beautiful and free. This is where we need to be.
“He wouldn’t have gone if he didn’t love this country.”
