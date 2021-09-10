Ickes: We were better together then

Common enemies provoke a bond, and we were one well-bonded bunch 20 years ago.

One example: On the Saturday after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on America, about 5,000 Quad-Citians got together in LeClaire Park in Davenport for a thrown-together event dubbed Salute to America.

It was a response to a yearning to be together — to do something.

A few pastors led prayers, a local judge sang on the bandshell stage, and somebody had the idea to pass the hat. In fact, it was a cardboard box and, by the end of the semi-impromptu gathering, that box contained $18,671 in cash.

We weren't even sure what to do with the money. The Red Cross came to get it.

Example two: A volunteer driver, photographer John Schultz and I climbed into a semi on the day after LeClaire Park, heading for New York City. We were delivering supplies donated by Quad-Citians, such as generators, which were needed at Ground Zero.

Along the way, people in truck stops bought our meals, and fellow motorists gave us the thumbs-up sign at nearly every mile, because they saw the sign on the side of our trailer: "New York City Relief Aid from Quad-Cities, U.S.A."