Illinois governor orders residents to shelter in place

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday issued a “Stay at Home” order throughout Illinois, directing all residents to stay home except to conduct essential business, and all non-essential businesses to stop operations.

The order, which takes effect at 5 p.m. Saturday, will extend at least through Tuesday, April 7. It was the latest and most sweeping step the Pritzker administration has taken to slow the spread of the highly-contagious novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, but it does allow several exemptions.

“We have looked closely at the trajectory of this virus in countries like Italy and China. Left unchecked, cases in Illinois will rise rapidly,” Pritzker said during his daily briefing in Chicago. “Hospital systems will be overwhelmed. Protective equipment will become scarce, and we will not have enough health care workers or hospital beds or ventilators for the overwhelming influx of sick patients.”

The order came as the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 163 new confirmed cases of the disease and one additional death, bringing the total, as of Friday afternoon, to 585 cases in 25 counties and five related deaths.

The most recent victim was a Cook County resident in her 70s.