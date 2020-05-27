Illinois Quad-Cities set for Friday reopening

“It’s going to look a little bit more like normal, but people still need to take the precautions that they have been hearing about since the middle of March,” Hill said.

The North Central region of the state got to Phase Three of Gov. Pritzker’s by meeting the metrics laid out in the reopening plan. Actually, all four Illinois regions — groupings of counties based on IDPH’s emergency medical service districts — achieved the specified benchmarks. Those include a COVID-19 positivity rate below 20% for 14 consecutive days and a stable or declining hospitalization rate.

The Illinois Quad-Citiies and nearby counties are part of a region that spans from just beyond the Western Chicago suburbs all the way to the Mississippi River and from Bloomington-Normal to Wisconsin

The key metrics met included having testing available in the region regardless of symptoms or risk factors.

“We are there. Not probably as much as the state would like,” Hill said. “ We don't have a state-run testing facility here in the Quad-Cities, but we do have community health care that has partnered with the state.”

Even as Illinois reopens Friday, Hill wants people to follow the precautions the health department has been saying for some time.