Illinois reports 42 more deaths from COVID-19, 986 new cases

SPRINGFIELD — State officials announced 42 more deaths from novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, Wednesday, along with 986 new cases.

The deaths came in Carroll, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Sangamon, Will and Winnebago counties from people in their 20s to their 100s. Cook County recorded 34 of the deaths as the total of known dead from the virus grew to 141 in Illinois.

Massac and Vermilion counties also reported their first cases of COVID-19. The total known cases in the state grew to 6,980 in 56 counties, while 40,384 people have been tested in Illinois.

At a news conference Wednesday in Chicago, Gov. JB Pritzker said the state has received more than 1,100 applications from both former health care workers and out-of-state professionals looking to join the COVID-19 fight.

He also urged Illinoisans to complete the U.S. Census online at www.2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the state’s hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.