Illinois restaurant and hotel get $14 million in grants from state, with one-third outside Chicagoland

Illinois has awarded $14 million in small grants to over 700 small bars, restaurants and hotels as part of the Hospitality Emergency Grant Program.

More than 450 small bars and restaurants received an average grant of $14,000, while more than 250 small hotels received an average grant of $30,000.

But only a fraction of the 12,000 businesses that applied received funding. Grantees were selected by random lottery, according to a release from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO).

The grants can be used to support payroll and rent, job training and technology to support shifts such as increased reliance on carry-out and delivery.

About one-third of the businesses receiving grants are located outside of Chicagoland, according to the release. The state has not provided a list of businesses that received the grants.

“While the financial hardships related to this virus have permeated just about every industry, we know that our hospitality businesses have experienced some of the most significant hardships,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a release. “Funding from the Hospitality Emergency Grant Program will help ease the burdens businesses in every corner of the state are facing and keep their operations up and running.”

More resources for small businesses can be found at the DCEO website.

