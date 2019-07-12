Dennis LaRoque has a quick response for people who ask him when he thinks he and his wife, P…

Of 436 total exhibitors, 96 showed livestock. And of those, there were:

Please send any memories to agaul@qctimes.com or send a paper letter to Alma Gaul, Quad-City Times newsroom, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, Iowa, 52801.

Maybe it was the thrill of seeing a "considered for champion" ribbon attached to your 4-H project when you came back into the building after judging.

Maybe it was sleeping overnight in the livestock barn next to your calf.

Maybe it was your first Ferris Wheel ride, or your first kiss.

Mississippi Valley Fair locations of the 1800s

Visitors to Davenport's Vander Veer Park may have heard that the property was once a fairgrounds.

That's true, but it was not the grounds of the Mississippi Valley Fair, which has always been where it is today.

But prior to its founding in 1920, the community had several other fairs, organized by different people and groups that were held in various areas, including an area that is today's "Five Points" intersection. Here's a look.

1854: The area's first fair was held near the Mississippi River, between East River Drive and 5th Street, in the area of today's Federal Street where later warehouse/office buildings now are being converted into apartments.

The fair was organized by the Scott County Agriculture Society, according to the March 5, 1898, Davenport Daily Times.

"Antoine LeClaire, of course, was there with his carriage," according to the Sept. 10, 1908, Democrat and Leader.

1855-59: Fairs were held in the area of Duck Creek where the Annie Wittenmyer Complex is now.

1860-64: Fairs were held on an 18-acre site leased from Antoine LeClaire in an area north of East 13th Street between Perry and Farnam streets.

1865-1882: The fair association bought the 30-plus acres where Vander Veer is now, and fairs were held there. One newspaper report said that Buffalo Bill performed his stage coach robbery act here.

Also, there were small fairs in Maysville in the 1860s and in Mount Joy from around 1870-1890, according to materials in the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center of the Davenport Public Library.

1891-96: A new organization called the Davenport Fair & Exposition Co. formed and in 1887, purchased 75 acres at the southwest corner of Division and West Locust streets (today's Five Points intersection). Fairs were held here from 1891-96 with displays that included the last days of Pompeii.