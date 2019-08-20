Low-income Quad-City area women seeking an abortion referral or information about where to obtain an abortion may have a more difficult time under a new rule by the Trump Administration.
The rule forbids clinics that receive taxpayer-supported Title X family planning funds from making abortion referrals or suggesting where one may be obtained. Clinics funded by the federal Title X program are the ones low-income women would be mostly likely use because the services and products are free.
In the Quad-Cities, the Community Health Care-Edgerton Women's Center in Davenport receives Title X funds and will abide by the new so-called "gag rule," said Jodi Tomlonovic, executive director of the Iowa Family Planning Council. The latter is the entity that receives the federal funds and directs them to Edgerton.
On Monday, Planned Parenthood announced that, nationwide, it would withdraw from funding rather than comply with the rule forbidding discussion of abortion.
But the Family Planning Council, a nonprofit founded in 1980 to ensure the availability of reproductive health care to Iowa, made the "hard decision" to stay in the program, Tomlonovic said.
That's because Title X funds also provide other services and products, such as contraceptives, breast exams and testing and prevention for sexually transmitted diseases. The Family Planning Council decided it was better to "stay in the system" so those services and products would be available — for free, if necessary — than bow out altogether, Tomlonovic said.
The situation is somewhat different in Illinois, where the Rock Island County Health Department, in partnership with the Henry County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health, continues to offer a full range of family planning services on a sliding-scale basis, said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island department.
These services, including birth control supplies, pap smears, breast exams and testing and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, are available Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in Rock Island and Monday, Wednesday and Friday in Colona, she said.
Services for pregnant women also include "options counseling," and that encompasses the possibility of abortion, Sandra Sommer, of the Henry County department, said.
But she said the department does not do referrals. "They (patients) would have to go directly to a provider for that," she said.
Still, referrals would be permitted because, at present, Illinois county health departments are not receiving Title X federal funding because it was rejected last month by the Illinois Health Department.
On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker reiterated that the state will not use federal family planning funds as long as the Trump Administration prohibits women's health clinics from referring patients for abortions.
In following the rule, Tomlonovic of the Iowa Family Planning Council said she is concerned about any change that could limit access to family planning services, as that could lead to more unplanned pregnancies and higher sexually transmitted infection rates if fewer people seek testing and treatment.
Davenport's Edgerton center took on the responsibility for the Title X funds for Scott County when a Planned Parenthood clinic in Bettendorf closed in 2017, and it saw a "moderate" increase in patient volume, director Tom Bowman said.
Aside from abortion referrals or suggestions about where one might obtain an abortion, all other family planning services will continue to be offered for free to low-income women at Edgerton, he said.
And all those services will continue to be available on a sliding-scale discount basis at all other Community Health Care locations throughout the Quad-Cities, including Rock Island, Moline, East Moline and Clinton, Bowman said.
Unlike Rock Island, the Scott County Health Department does not offer family planning services other than a locator map for free condoms. It does provide testing and treatment for sexually-transmitted diseases.
