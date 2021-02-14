IN THEIR OWN WORDS: 4 members of LGBTQ+ community speak of Q-C experience

"My parents had problems with my being a lesbian at first ... Years went by and my dad lived with us. He really loved Marty. It changes as time goes by.

"I am very concerned today in 2020, about what is going on with LGBT+ rights. It seems we are going backwards, not forward. We should all depend upon each other; we should want the best for everyone, not have to worry about if we have equal rights or not."

— Margaret Ristau, 77, Moline

'We need to realize just how bad the AIDS crisis was'

"In 1964 the Beatles were playing on "The Ed Sullivan Show" at the Ft. Armstrong Hotel in the Rendezvous Room (the first gay bar I had been to in the Quad-Cities). LGBT bars then had to have a back entrance because people didn’t want to be seen. But that didn’t bother me.

"My father was in the trucking business. I only had one confrontation with him; he wanted to disown me, but my mother wouldn’t let him. I bought a house in Rock Island. My mother and I were close, good friends; I ended up helping them out as they got older; a typical role for the youngest gay son who ends up helping his parents.