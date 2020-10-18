In Their Own Words: De Witt Pollard — Shaped, not scarred

In the Class of '78 at Moline High, we had fewer than 20 Blacks.

The graduation committee approached me about who was going to give the benediction (blessing), because it came up that my dad was a Baptist minister. One of my classmates wasn't having it.

She got so upset, she didn't even try to hide it. When another pastor was asked, and he couldn't do it, he called my dad and asked him to do it. That was one of my most pleasing moments of my life, having Dad do the benediction.

There were times in school where things were like that. Back in grade school, kids would ask each other who they liked. I would say that I liked so-and-so or so-and-so, and the other kids would say, "But you're Black."

As I got older, I liked a couple girls and asked them out, and I got, "My parents would kill me."

It wasn't always like that; it wasn't in my face. But it was there. In fact, one girl wrote in my yearbook, "Too bad we're of different races."

My dad ran for alderman one year, and some of my friends and neighbor kids helped canvas with signs and stuff. They were called "nigger lovers" by some, and it really opened their eyes. Two of them cried and one vowed revenge. I told him that was a bad idea.