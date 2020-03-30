Interstate 74 bridge workers back on the job

After a brief stoppage related to COVID-19, workers are back on the job at the new Interstate 74 bridge.
Rock Island-based ironworkers Local 111 was notified Monday, March 23, that work on the bridge was being temporarily halted after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 and a second was being quarantined, pending a test result.
Work resumed Monday.
"All of our members have returned to work," said Brian Atkins, business manager for Local 111. "Hopefully, we can keep at it and get that (westbound) arch tied in here real soon."
Four more arch sections of the westbound (Iowa-bound) arch must be raised and adjusted into alignment before the final two sections, the keystones, can be added. When the arch is complete, the bridge deck can be raised between the arches.
"The DOTs (Departments of Transportation) and contractors are monitoring the situation day-by-day and continue to make adjustments as needed to continue work while protecting the safety of our workers," said Danielle Alvarez, project manager for the Iowa DOT. "Lunda (Construction) is back to work with a majority of their staff and is focusing on activities that are critical for the westbound bridge opening in the second half of 2020."
The new bridge and related ramps and interstate corridors are part of an estimated $1.2 billion project. Lunda Construction is the lead contractor for the bridge itself, having been awarded a $322 million contract for its construction.
The project has encountered numerous setbacks, including a harsh winter in 2018-2019, major flooding in the spring of 2019, a dispute between Lunda and the DOT and the recent work stoppage related to COVID.
The opening of the Iowa-bound span currently is about one year behind schedule.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.