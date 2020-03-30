Interstate 74 bridge workers back on the job

After a brief stoppage related to COVID-19, workers are back on the job at the new Interstate 74 bridge.

Rock Island-based ironworkers Local 111 was notified Monday, March 23, that work on the bridge was being temporarily halted after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 and a second was being quarantined, pending a test result.

Work resumed Monday.

"All of our members have returned to work," said Brian Atkins, business manager for Local 111. "Hopefully, we can keep at it and get that (westbound) arch tied in here real soon."

Four more arch sections of the westbound (Iowa-bound) arch must be raised and adjusted into alignment before the final two sections, the keystones, can be added. When the arch is complete, the bridge deck can be raised between the arches.