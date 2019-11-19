The new Iowa-bound (westbound) Interstate 74 on-ramp in downtown Bettendorf is expected to be completed this week. Motorists must take the new ramp at Grant Street/U.S. 67 instead of taking the existing ramp at 14th Street.
New Iowa-bound I-74 ramp access at Grant Street/U.S. 67
Beginning Thursday, November 21, weather permitting, motorists will be directed to take the new I-74 on-ramp located just west of 14th Street to continue west on I-74 toward Middle Road. The existing ramp at 14th Street will be permanently closed. This traffic configuration will remain in place until the new Iowa-bound river bridge is complete.
14th Street closed between Grant Street/U.S. 67 and Mississippi Blvd.
Also beginning on Thursday, November 21, weather permitting, 14th Street will be permanently closed between Grant Street/U.S. 67 and Mississippi Boulevard to allow the Iowa DOT to reconfigure the I-74 interchange in Bettendorf.
14th Street Detour
To get to 14th Street, motorists can take Grant Street/U.S. 67 to northbound 12th Street/Kimberly Road to Mississippi Boulevard or take 16th Street to Mississippi Boulevard to 14th Street.
