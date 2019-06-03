The Iowa Attorney General's Office has sent letters to the dioceses of Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque and Sioux City, requesting information by Aug. 1 on records of clergy sexual abuse.
Miller’s office also has launched a hotline — 855-620-7000 — for survivors to call and report abuse. Trained advocates will be available to gather information from survivors. Survivors can also fill out a questionnaire at www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov (A Spanish-language version is available here.)
An investigator will review the reports and may seek additional information. The identities of survivors will remain confidential.
In the letters to the bishops, the Iowa attorney general notes that his office has met with survivors of abuse by clergy and invited victims to contact the office.
“In some cases, their stories have never been made public. These survivors have urged us to investigate and bring attention to the injustice they and others have suffered,” Miller wrote. “We agree that full transparency is necessary to provide justice and ultimately, reconciliation and healing.”
In a statement released Monday, the Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula, Bishop of Davenport, said the diocese will cooperate with the request.
"This third-party review will help in determining if the Diocese has been on the right track in addressing abuse and, if necessary, in making changes to this process," he wrote.
"I apologize for abuse by clergy that occurred in the past," he said. "In 2002, the bishops of the United States made significant and sweeping changes to the Church’s role in protecting children and vulnerable adults. As a result, since 2003 the Diocese of Davenport has provided safe environment training to approximately 18,708 adults and 8,638 children, and we have completed over 51,759 background checks.
"These efforts have helped. The Diocese of Davenport has not received any reports of child sexual abuse by clergy or church personnel that occurred since 1988, over 30 years ago."
Miller said he appreciated that the bishops met with him and made public the lists of credibly accused priests.
“But we believe that in this context, a credible third-party review is warranted,” the AG added. Miller is seeking records and files on several topics, including lists of all priests, deacons, or other clergy who have been deemed as “credibly accused” and “not credible” accusations of sexual abuse by the dioceses, as well as the definition of “credibly accused,” “sexual misconduct” and “sexual abuse.”
The attorney general also is requesting notes from meetings of diocesan boards of reviews that were convened to consider accusations; documentation of reports of abuse received by diocesan officials and actions taken; and copies of all settlement agreements that diocesan officials entered into with abuse survivors.
Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen of Des Moines praised Miller for taking “two steps in the right direction” by requesting the clergy abuse records and establishing a hotline for survivors to call and report abuse.
“While the Attorney General’s request of the Catholic dioceses was limited only to clergy, I am hopeful he will expand the scope of the investigation to include any sex abuse reported in their dioceses,” Petersen said in a statement. She also called on the Legislature next session to pass meaningful legislation “to remove Iowa’s criminal and civil statute of limitations and give adult survivors a five-year period to seek justice,” she added.
