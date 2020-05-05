Iowa and Illinois report record deaths from COVID-19, but none in the Quad-Cities

Scott and Rock Island counties did not report a single COVID-19 related death on a day when Iowa and Illinois reported the highest number of deaths in a 24-hour period.
Scott County reported 10 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, raising its total to 255. Its death toll remained at seven.
Rock Island County reported 25 new cases, bringing its confirmed COVID-19 case count to 516. Its death total stayed at 14.
Iowa health officials announced 19 COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, while Illinois checked in with 176.
The Henry County Health Department announced Tuesday Henry County has 55 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. Of that total, 13 cases are connected to a cluster outbreak stemming from the Tyson Plant in Joslin, Ill.
As deaths escalate and both Iowa and Illinois remove some of the safety measures aimed at preventing spread, modeling of when states will reach peak COVID-19 related deaths has been an ever-shifting endeavor. The latest model was released Monday by the University of Washington.
The Institute for Health Metrics Evaluation from the University of Washington predicted Iowa will experience 1,513 total deaths from COVID-19 by Aug. 4. That’s a five-fold increase in number of people who have died. And according to the study, Iowa’s peak in daily deaths is more than a month away – it’s predicted to land between June 8 and 10.
The model predicted 21 average deaths a day during that three-day peak. It believes the total deaths will accumulate through Aug. 4 at least.
Iowa experienced its highest one-day death total Tuesday with the 19 COVID-19 related deaths. The state reported 207 total deaths and 10,111 confirmed cases overall.
The same metrics evaluation by the University of Washington predicted Illinois reached its peak in daily deaths Tuesday and estimated 6,353 people will die from COVID-19 related causes by Aug. 4.
The daily news out of Illinois wasn’t any better Tuesday, as health officials announced the 176 COVID-19 related deaths are the highest daily total for the state since the pandemic began. Tuesday’s grim count raised the state’s death toll to 2,838.
Illinois also confirmed 2,122 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total of confirmed cases to 65,962.
Quad-City religious groups will honor the 21 Quad-Citians who have died from COVID-19. One Human Family QCA, Quad Cities Interfaith and others will go outside — with proper social distancing and face coverings — at 3 p.m. Friday, May 8, to ring bells or make noise as a remembrance.
