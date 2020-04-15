Iowa beginning talks on opening the state

The governor said “everybody should be making plans” for eventually opening back up the Iowa economy but added that “we’re looking at what things we can look at to start to dial things back up and open and start to open up areas of the state.

“In Northwest Iowa right now, the numbers are really low and so we’ll take a look at what it looks like up there” and then apply that to entire state, she said. “We want to get things up and going. We have to do it responsibly. We have to be cautious in how we do that because we don’t want to just flip the light switch and then have another spike happen in a week — that’s not going to be beneficial for anybody. We don’t want to open things up only to say in a week we’ve got to shut it back down. We have to be strategic and thoughtful and responsible in how we do that.”