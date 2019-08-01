The Iowa Board of Education did not adopt the proposed new rules for seclusion and restraint Thursday morning.
Citing concerns about “getting it right” and preventing the new rules from being “overly burdensome” on educators, the board unanimously voted against the rules — which have been two years in the making — with the intent they be sent back for more work and brought back.
“We don’t have a direct new timeline,” said Nicole Proesch, state legal counsel. She said it was likely the rules would be re-noticed in November, which would restart the 108-day timeline to move the rules to the administrative rules committee. There was no guarantee, Proesch added, the rules committee would approve the new set of rules, even if the Board did.
“Nothing changed,” said Daniel Zeno, policy director for ACLU of Iowa. “For the sake of every kid who’s been put in seclusion, that’s really disappointing … This is unacceptable.”
The ACLU was part of a group that filed a petition to the state in 2017 to change the rules. Iowa remains one of five states to allow seclusion and restraint if there’s no immediate threat of violence. The new rules would have changed that, as well as explicitly banned seclusion and restraint for discipline.
Zeno was one of five who gave public comments, which included school administrators and representatives from other education stakeholders, including the Iowa State Education Association. No parents spoke, and Zeno was the only to urge the board to approve the rules Thursday.
Susie Meade, superintendent for Winterset Schools, said in a public comment the Department of Education should focus on helping the districts that aren’t following the current rules.
“Making wholesale changes to correct just a few [districts] just doesn’t seem right,” she said.
Concerns for the stress and workload of teachers were the chief concerns in public comment and discussion among the board.
“Do we care about kids? Of course we do — that’s why we’re all here,” said state board member Mike May. “But we also care about those in the classroom.”
The two general challenges to creating new rules were balancing the rights of students and families with the need of schools to maintain safety and recognizing that the single set of rules are applying to a “hugely variable” set of circumstances, said Dave Tilly, deputy director of the division of learning and results.
“We’ve already spent two years working on these rules,” he said. “I don’t anticipate there’s a place where we’ll reach a point where everyone will agree.”
Before re-noticing the rules, Proesch said regional meetings would be held to engage with stakeholders who might not have been present previously.
The Department should know by October if the rules will be re-noticed for November.
Most of the concerns from both sides of the aisle came down to a few points: modifiers such as “serious,” the 10-minute timeline to notify parents if a student is being secluded or restrained and the proposed two-year grace period for districts to have seclusion rooms meeting size requirements, to prevent students from climbing the walls and potentially injuring themselves.
“While it’s a reset, it’s a reset on a narrowed set of the rules,” Department of Education Director Ryan Wise said. “[We have a] more narrow starting gate from which to get it forward.”
Citing “egregious” violations — including a child being put into a utility closet and the disproportionate number of students of color and students with disabilities who are subjected to seclusion or restraint — Zeno said the ACLU of Iowa may consider alternate routes to try to get similar legislation passed.
“We know this happens to kids in schools in Iowa. It happens disproportionately to black kids and kids with disabilities,” he said. “… This is not a theoretical ‘what could happen?’ This is actually happening to kids in schools in Iowa.”
