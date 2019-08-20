Dwindling numbers of court reporters, fewer attorneys willing to be court-appointed attorneys and growing caseloads for judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys are sparking a need for more staffing across Iowa.
That was the message Tuesday from Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of Iowa's Seventh Judicial District, as she gave an annual update to the Scott County Board of Supervisors. She outlined various staffing concerns that the courts hope the state can remedy.
"Our message always for the legislature is we're doing more every year with the same or less money," she said.
Although the district is at what the state considers full staffing, she said the district will request four additional clerks next year to assist with operating audio recording technology in the courtroom. The technology is quickly replacing traditional court reporters, who she said "are becoming a dying breed."
She estimated that 30-40% of the clerks will reach retirement age in the next five years and there are few new ones in the pipeline to replace those. Greve said the schools that trained court reporters also are disappearing.
"Technology is becoming very good, but we can't expect judges to run the equipment, because there is too much going on," she said.
Greve reminded the board that the state, not Scott County, is responsible for the court's salaries. The county is responsible for keeping the courthouse in good repair and for security, for which she thanked the county board.
The number of judges is down about 27% in the judicial district and 25% across the state. She said the courts continue to ask the state legislature annually for more staffing.
"We know it is something you can't help on," Greve said urging the board to speak to its legislators.
In the early 2000s, the state's judicial branch employed about 2000 people. "We're down from that and we just haven't gotten back to that level."
As part of a rural court initiative, she said the state courts have committed to keeping the 100 clerk offices in 99 counties open, but it takes 2 ½ positions to keep a clerk's office open. "We've made a promise (to keep those open)," she said.
Another decline facing the courts is the number of attorneys willing to be court-appointed to represent those who cannot afford an attorney. Part of the problem, Greve said is the pay which remains at $63 an hour — the same rate it was in the 1980s.
In addition, more public defenders and prosecutors are needed to handle the growing caseloads and ensure defendants receive their right to a speedy trial.
After her update, Greve also asked Supervisor John Maxwell, a North Scott School Board member, how the teachers handled the new school year in the wake of a trial earlier this summer of a North Scott Junior High student accused of pointing a gun at a teacher and pulling the trigger. The gun did not go off and the teacher was able to get him out of the classroom and down to the counselor's office.
The youth was convicted of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, carrying weapons on school grounds and assault with intent to commit serious injury.
Maxwell said the people involved have had a specialist to talk with and the school is continuing to provide security training to its staff. "It's a little bit nervous, but the best thing we can do is address it, talk about it," he said.
Greve, who presided over the case, said that through the trial she was most impressed by the teachers. "The overriding thing was they were concerned more about (the safety of) their students than themselves. It gave you goosebumps."
