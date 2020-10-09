 Skip to main content
Iowa Democrats' early vote bus tour to stop in Davenport Sunday
Iowa Democrats' early vote bus tour to stop in Davenport Sunday

Iowa Democrats will stop in Davenport Sunday as part of their "Early Vote Express" statewide bus tour encouraging Iowans to make a plan and vote early.

The tour includes stops at college campuses, libraries and other satellite voting locations throughout the state to distribute voter education materials and discuss the importance of electing Democrats up and down the ballot this fall.

The bus will stop at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at LULAC Council 10, 4224 Ricker Hill Road in Davenport, and will feature the following Democratic candidates:

  • Rita Hart, Democratic candidate for IA-02
  • Rep. Cindy Winckler, Iowa House District 90
  • Rep. Phyllis Thede, Iowa House District 93
  • Jazmin Newton, Democratic candidate for Scott County Supervisor

The bus will also stop in La Motte on Sunday for a “Ridin With Biden” parade that starts at 2 p.m. at 100 S Main St. in La Motte, and ends at Tabor Home Winery, 3570 67th St. in Baldwin.

The bus will continue to Clinton and stop at 4:30 p.m. at Mary Wolfe Law Office, 337 4th Ave. South in Clinton.

Rita Hart

