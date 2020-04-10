Iowa faces medical equipment shortage

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JOHNSTON — State public health officials today issued an emergency order due to a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) that is designed to help hospitals, clinics and other health-care providers to stretch their supplies by using and reusing masks, gowns and other items beyond the normal period.

“We understand the issuance of this order may be unsettling but due to the global shortage of PPE supply, we’ve determined that now is the time to take this action,” Sarah Reisetter, IDPH deputy director, told a news conference at the state’s emergency operations center.

Gov. Kim Reynolds reassured Iowans that positive cases of coronavirus are flattening and “plateauing” even though today’s count was 118 new cases that brought the total to 1,388 and included two more deaths in Linn County. The victims described as one older and one elderly resident brought the state’s overall COVID-19 death toll to 31.

“When we started this week I told Iowans that it would be difficult one and it has been,” the governor said, but she also pointed to “reassuring signs” by noting that 14,565 Iowans have tested negative for the virus — including 862 in today’s report — and that 36 percent, or 506 Iowans, have recovered from the coronavirus while 119 Iowans remain hospitalized.