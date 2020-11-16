Iowa Gov. Reynolds issues new face mask requirement, limits gatherings, as COVID-19 cases surge

“Right now, the pandemic in Iowa is worse than it has ever been,” Reynolds said. “That’s why I’m talking directly to you tonight, to ask for your help, not just as your governor, but as a daughter, as a mother, as a grandmother. It’s up to all of us so that the worst-case scenarios that I just described don’t become our reality.”

Reynolds’ address to Iowans came on a day when Iowa posted 2,350 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 187,035 since the virus was first detected in Iowa last March. Monday’s six confirmed deaths brings the total to 1,991.

Iowa has seen hospitalizations more than double since Nov. 1 with Monday’s number marking the largest single day net increase during the ongoing pandemic. Iowans being treated in hospitals for COVID-19 increased 113 on Monday to 1,392 — an 8.8 percent jump that was the largest in a single day — with 271 patients in intensive-care units and 123 needing ventilators to assist their breathing.

While COVID-19 is spreading in many states across the country, it has been spreading faster in Iowa. The state has the fourth-highest rate of spread, according to the latest report from the White House COVID-19 task force.

“Our health care system is being pushed to the brink,” Reynolds said.