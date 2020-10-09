Iowa House District 97: The Republican wants to improve quality of life while holding the line of government spending. The Democrat will fight for workers' rights and moral and ethical leadership

"Whether it be in education or agriculture or the parks, it all boils down to: What can I do to improve the quality of life for Iowans who are here, plus the Iowans that we want to welcome here?"

Mommsen said he is opposed to a mask mandate, which Gov. Kim Reynolds has refused to implement, despite repeated urging from White House experts.

"I’m very pleased with the way the governor has been handling it, the whole situation," Mommsen said of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ZESKEY

A Navy veteran and stay-at-home father who grew up in a Republican household, Zeskey said he was spurred to run for the seat over his frustrations with Republican adherence to Donald Trump's erratic and divisive presidency.

"I feel this is a moral and ethical moment for the entire country," Zeskey said. "I’ve watched Republicans at every level of government in every state, not just Iowa, acquiesce to somebody that I believe is a moral failure for our country."

Zeskey, too, criticized federal and state officials for a "failure of leadership ... to take coronavirus seriously and implement procedures and testing and tracing that would allow me and others the peace of mind to go back into a work scenario that is face-to-face with the public."