Iowa mourns: Helen Mae Lowery a good, old soul

She used to ride with the Cribbses to Des Moines when Cribbs' husband attended monthly governor's health committee meetings, so she could see her sister.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She sang in the choir at Progressive Baptist Church in Davenport, where she was the oldest member, and was a very holy lady, Michael said.

“She did a lot of praying and reading the Bible,” he said.

The last few years, her main cleaning job was her apartment as old age finally began to slow her down.

But in all her 97 years, Helen Mae Lowery was a people person.

“Very loved and respected,” said Michael, who said she was "everybody's mom." “She’s really going to be missed by a lot of people.”

One of those is clearly Michael. “She was a great grandma,” he said. “She looked out for me.”

“She was loving, caring, compassionate, teaching you things,” Michael said.

"All the kids, every youth I know, loved her," Cribbs said.

She would meet the Cribbs' grandkids at the bus stop downtown years ago and take them to the five and dime store, Cribbs said. "She was the grandmother to all of them. She would buy them all kinds of stuff."