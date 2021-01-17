Iowa mourns: Helen Mae Lowery a good, old soul

Helen Mae Lowery, 97, was what is commonly referred to as a kind, old soul.
She helped everyone, her grandson, Michael Lowery, of Rock Island, said.
Marilyn Cribbs, her former neighbor, and a lady who called Helen her best friend, said the same, adding: "She was very nice. She would do anything for anybody."
Helen was born October 27, 1922, in Des Moines, the daughter of Lonnie and Blanche (Murray) Rogers. She lived most of her life in Davenport. The oldest of six children, she had four grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
“All the kids loved her,” Michael said. “She was a great lady. She was a pillar in our community.”
She worked as a nanny and a housekeeper over the years and was a domestic worker at Freeman-Glickman Furniture in Davenport.
She walked everywhere she went. Michael and Cribbs say that contributed to her long life.
“She never owned a car,” he said.
And she took care of herself. “She never drank or anything like that."
"She would walk to work all the time," Cribbs said.
“She also took care of the needy,” he said. “She would give to people that needed it, fix dinners for people. She did it all.”
She used to ride with the Cribbses to Des Moines when Cribbs' husband attended monthly governor's health committee meetings, so she could see her sister.
She sang in the choir at Progressive Baptist Church in Davenport, where she was the oldest member, and was a very holy lady, Michael said.
“She did a lot of praying and reading the Bible,” he said.
The last few years, her main cleaning job was her apartment as old age finally began to slow her down.
But in all her 97 years, Helen Mae Lowery was a people person.
“Very loved and respected,” said Michael, who said she was "everybody's mom." “She’s really going to be missed by a lot of people.”
One of those is clearly Michael. “She was a great grandma,” he said. “She looked out for me.”
“She was loving, caring, compassionate, teaching you things,” Michael said.
"All the kids, every youth I know, loved her," Cribbs said.
She would meet the Cribbs' grandkids at the bus stop downtown years ago and take them to the five and dime store, Cribbs said. "She was the grandmother to all of them. She would buy them all kinds of stuff."
"When she died, it just broke them all up," Cribbs said, "because she was that type of person that did something for everybody."
Helen died Friday, Oct. 23, after being hospitalized with pneumonia and COVID-19, then released and returned to her apartment complex without the knowledge of her family or the building's management. A maintenance worker found her unconscious in her apartment — which he thought was unoccupied — and she died at the hospital, on a ventilator, two days later.
“She believed in God No. 1,” Michael said. “I am really going to miss her.”
Iowa Mourns: Quad Cities
Don Wachal loved stock car racing. But there was one rule the long-time owner of Davenport's Filling Station had to follow.
When Mary Ann Otte and her husband moved to Davenport in 1948 for his job as an accountant, they joined St. Paul Catholic Church.
Generations of Illowa Council Boy Scouts knew him as the Kitchen King. Or the Grub Master. He was a John Wayne-quoting legend.
Pamela Boldman remembers her mother, Jeannette Green, 92, as a strong, independent and curious woman.
She was 72 years old when she learned to drive.
Iowa Mourns: Around the state
When Barbara Jean Sherman first met Jerome George Sherman, a military man with orders to post in Fairbanks, Alaska, she knew there was a spark…
Nobody made peanut butter frosting like Barbara McGrane-Brennan. At least, that's what her daughter, Tonya Brennan, says.
Jackie Lake left her Oklahoma home on a quintessential autumn day in October 1987, heading northeast to Iowa to meet this new friend her broth…
The turtle figurine on Abbie Eichman's work desk always faced north.
Deb Miller first started talking to Jim Miller Jr. from the backseat of his taxi cab.
Mel Stahmer’s favorite bar trick almost never failed.
In Iowa City’s Hickory Trail neighborhood, it was common knowledge that Ed McCliment took a morning stroll to a nearby convenience store and r…
Patrick C. Parks and aviation were a match made in the heavens.
Walt Bussey kept his Aunt Katie Jacobs' leather work boots when she moved into a nursing home eight years ago, hoping she would one day return…
Norma Jean Perry loved being a grandmother so much that she didn’t stop with her own eight grandchildren.
For someone who loved practical jokes as much as Edith Elida Anderson, April 1 took strategy.
If there was ever a cause for celebration — from St. Patrick’s Day to birthdays to retirements — Jim Orvis had a greeting card for it.
You’ve heard stories about people walking to school through wind and rain, frigid cold and blinding snow.
Wiuca Iddi Wiuca spent most of his life in limbo, searching for a place to call home.
Lola Nelson's green thumb earned her a reputation in the small town of Ollie.
After growing up an only child, Marilyn Elizabeth Prouty knew she wanted a big family — a dozen children, to be specific.
When Amy Gardner was younger, she was, admittedly, a troublemaker. Her transgressions were generally kids’ stuff, like taking her parents' car…
You’ll have to excuse Janet Baxa’s laughs when she talks about meeting her husband, Kenneth "Ken" Baxa.
Therese J. Harney spent hours and hours in bowling alleys trying out grips, practicing approaches and watching her ball ramble down the lane a…
With a swing set, a sandbox, a tetherball court and a little red playhouse built to look like a train engine, Lucille Dixon Herndon ensured he…
Jose Gabriel Martinez handed his oldest son a map.
Carroll White deserved a better 100th birthday celebration.
Don Lole cultivated such strong, deep roots in the small, rural town of Villachuato, Mexico, that he became a living landmark.