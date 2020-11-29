IOWA MOURNS: Iowan Ed Davis, a proud WWII Marine who fought for veterans' health rights, dies of COVID-19

The first off the train in Peking, now Beijing, Ed was handed the key to the city. His commanding officer barked at him to get back on the train; the C.O. wanted to star in the photo as receiving the honor. Soon after, Ed stood in formation as Japanese forces surrendered to the Chinese.

“How’d you switch gears from being on Okinawa and killing the Japanese to actually saving their lives by getting them out of China?” Becky once asked her father.

“Those were the orders,” he said frankly.

Finding peace in the fields

As a child, Becky couldn’t wait for her dad to get home for lunch. His store, Farm Equipment and Motor Co., which he opened after attending Simpson College on the G.I. Bill, was across the street from their house on the edge of town.

“He used to joke about how he walked to work every day,” Becky said.

By the time the sun was high in the sky, Becky and her two sisters whipped themselves into a tizzy waiting to run up to their dad as they saw him crest the driveway. They’d beg him to hold their arms and flip them upside down or lie on the ground and raise them in the air on his knees like they were flying.