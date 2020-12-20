Iowa Mourns: Larry Dewell was all about family and farming

Farming and family defined Larry Dewell, 83, of Clarence, Iowa, his entire life.
He worked his brother’s, his dad’s and his own farm, all about a half a mile from each other much of his farming career in Clarence. That 70-year career stretched back to the days when horses were used instead of tractors, pulling plows. As an adult he worked his grandfather’s family farm where he lived with his wife, Arnola “Nonie” and their four kids.
Family was his other love, and one many would say, won out in the end in the form of 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Larry Dewell, 83, died of COVID-19-related complications, November 5.
Toward the end of his battle with COVID-19, when visitors were shut off from his hospital room and the Clarence Senior Living Center where he spent most of the last year after taking some falls, his greatest thrill was being on a Zoom call with 27 family members.
“The doctor at the hospital said that’s all he talked about was that he had Zoomed with his family," Vicki Hamdorf, his daughter, said. "They got to see him and everything because we weren’t able to go in and see him at the hospital or at the nursing home.”
“We have a big family and that was very important to him,” Vicki said.
His wife of 61 years, Nonie, helped out on the farm, and watched Westerns and Hallmark movies with him. He would watch both at the same time in his latter years, Vicki said.
Nonie got to visit him in hospice care in his final days, sneaking in a hand-holding session while wearing PPE.
It had saddened her in March she learned she could visit him at the nursing home due to COVID-19 precautions. Nonie would walk a block to the nursing home daily for eight months only to be able to look at him through a window.
Nearing his final days, after a consultation with the doctor, Larry was moved to hospice, where his wife could spend time with him.
"So we moved him to hospice and she was in there three days and we were able to have two people at a time up there seeing him," Vicki said. "But we had to gown up and wear the gloves and all of that. That was one of our big concerns. We didn’t want to put (mom) at risk to take him in there to see her. She actually stayed with him 24 hours a day the last three days."
Nonie held his hand in the final days in hospice.
“The last eight months they haven't been able to see each other because he was in the nursing home," Vicki said. "They had never been apart before that eight months. So when he got COVID, tested positive on the 14th of October and on the 20th he got pneumonia so they moved him from the nursing home to the hospital.
"We were trying to figure out a way for mom and dad to see each other. That was our worst nightmare, that something was going to happen to him before they got to see each other."
If not family, then farming
Farming was Larry other love. "He loved farming because he loved working with his dad and his brother. He loved being outdoors and the animals. He loved hard work, too. He was the hardest working man I knew."
Plus it was more family time. His farming years included many 4-H county fairs, raising calves with his kids and also time with the Cedar County Cattlemen.
"We all worked together, so we spent lots of time together, bailing hay, working with cattle and harvesting," Vicki said.
Even in later years, Vicki's kids spent lots of time with their grandparents. And what was not to like about the farming days of Vicki's youth. "We rode mobiles and three-wheelers between farms." she said.
And the farm crisis of the 1980s didn't stop him either. He added another job at the Co-op grain elevator, where he kept working until he was 75.
A quadruple bypass began to slow him down at that age. But he still worked part-time during busy seasons for a while.
Highlights of his later years included making an open house for he and Nonie's 60th wedding anniversary. He made it to the 61st, too.
One thing he didn't get to see was what the derecho did to two cement silos on his farm. He had wanted to see that for himself, his daughter said.
Family or farming, she said. That was Larry Dewell.
