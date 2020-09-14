Iowa prison population drops to 20-year low

“We look at people 60 and over or people with significant health concerns to see if they would be good candidates for release,” Skinner said. “We have to keep in mind public safety.”

Controlling virus

In prisons with outbreaks, offenders are tested for COVID-19 at least once a week, Skinner told The Gazette in an interview Friday.

“We are pretty much testing everyone at this point in time to be on the safe side,” she said.

In facilities without active cases, staff do temperature and symptom checks and if an offender has symptoms, he or she is tested. The department’s medical staff has been working with the Iowa Department of Public Health and county health departments to monitor positivity rates in the community and in the prisons to determine testing frequency, Skinner said.

Skinner said she has visited every prison with positive cases and talked with inmates who are confined to their cells much of the day without visitors and group activities.

“Some are frustrated,” she said. “But they have a pretty good attitude understanding we are going to get through this and we are looking out for their safety.”