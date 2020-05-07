Iowa shifts focus from COVID-19 containment to mitigation

Her new guidelines are in effect until May 15. Data about COVID-19 will continue to drive her decisions about reopening the state economy “in a responsible manner,” Reynolds said.

“Just as we can't stop the virus completely, we also can't keep businesses closed and our life restricted indefinitely,” she said.

Although the numbers deaths and Iowans testing positive for COVID-19 continues to increase, Reynolds, who met with President Donald Trump and his coronavirus advisers Wednesday, said she is proud of the state’s efforts.

“We are leading, and we're leading by example. And we're going to continue to lead,” she said. “We are in a pandemic. We have a rapidly changing environment. We are reacting and being proactive.”

That includes testing at hotspots, such as meatpacking plants, “so of course, our positive cases are going to increase,” she said.

Iowa’s COVID-19 response may not be perfect, Reynolds said, “but I think we're doing everything we can to really take care of Iowans in a responsible way (and) also to get the economy up and going so Iowans can get back to work and we can do everything we can to get our life somewhat back to normal.”