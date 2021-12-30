Iowa State Supreme Court affirms Latrice Lacey conviction on harassment charge

Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey's 2019 misdemeanor harassment conviction was affirmed by the Iowa State Supreme Court.
The court published its 34-page opinion Thursday. The decision to uphold the conviction closes another chapter in a three-year, eight-month case that started with four misdemeanor charges and included three separate trials.
Lacey declined to comment on the decision.
Lacey's misdemeanor harassment conviction stemmed from an April 30, 2018, confrontation with former boyfriend Clyde Richardson outside a Davenport business. The Scott County Attorney's office argued Lacey threatened bodily harm against Richardson during what became a physical altercation.
The Scott County Attorney's office also charged Lacey with three counts of misdemeanor assault.
Lacey's first trial ended in a mistrial. During her second trial in September 2019, a jury convicted Lacey, 35, of the second-degree harassment charge, a serious misdemeanor. The second jury, however, could not reach consensus on the counts of assault, and a mistrial was declared.
After the second trial, Judge Stuart P. Werling sentenced Lacey in January 2020 to one year in jail, suspended with probation, for the harassment charge, as well as a fine of $315 and court costs.
Lacey was found not guilty of all three assault charges in the third trial, held in late September.
Lacey attorney Kent Simmons based the appeal of the harassment conviction on three points:
- There was insufficient evidence to convict Lacey of harassment.
- The Scott County court erred by not allowing Lacey to present evidence Richardson harassed her and damaged her property in the months leading up to the incident.
- The Scott County court both "abused its discretion in refusing to continue sentencing," as well as abused "its discretion in imposing a sentence."
Justice Christopher McDonald authored the opinion of the court. He was joined by Chief Justice Susan Christensen, and Justices Thomas Waterman, Dana Oxley and Matthew McDermott.
Justice Edward Mansfield concurred in part and dissented with a portion of the ruling, and he was joined in concurring and dissenting by Justice Brent Appel.
Explaining the court's majority decision, McDonald wrote:
"We disagree with Lacey’s argument and decline to disturb the sentencing court’s exercise of discretion. The record is explicit that the court did not consider counts one, two or four (of misdemeanor assault) when sentencing Lacey. Record evidence — including Lacey’s own testimony — indicated that Lacey wielded a hammer during the confrontation, and the sentencing court was free to consider this factor, along with others, in fashioning the sentence.
"Contrary to Lacey’s argument, the sentencing court considered additional factors besides her possessing the hammer, including the seriousness of the offense, the fact that she was within arm’s reach of Richardson during the incident, and the fact that she made a threat of physical harm after she appeared at his workplace. The court also considered Lacey’s lack of criminal history as a mitigating factor. The record supports the facts upon which the court relied in imposing the sentence, and the court did not limit its consideration to a single factor, contrary to Lacey’s argument. The district court did not abuse its discretion in sentencing Lacey."
Here is the Iowa State Supreme Court opinion.
Mansfield and Appel made it clear they agreed with much of the majority's opinion — but offered dissent on the issue of Werling's decision to not allow "... many of Clyde Richardson's text messages to Latrice Lacey leading up to the charged harassment."
Mansfield wrote: "These cruel, abusive text messages provide substantial support for Lacey's claim that she did not have specific interest to 'threaten, intimidate, or alarm' Richardson — but merely to get him off her back."
Mansfield said Richardson's absence of testimony during the second trial made the texts "... powerful evidence of how Richardson had been acting toward Lacey," adding a jury " ... couldn't question what Richardson wrote in a text."