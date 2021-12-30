Iowa State Supreme Court affirms Latrice Lacey conviction on harassment charge

"Contrary to Lacey’s argument, the sentencing court considered additional factors besides her possessing the hammer, including the seriousness of the offense, the fact that she was within arm’s reach of Richardson during the incident, and the fact that she made a threat of physical harm after she appeared at his workplace. The court also considered Lacey’s lack of criminal history as a mitigating factor. The record supports the facts upon which the court relied in imposing the sentence, and the court did not limit its consideration to a single factor, contrary to Lacey’s argument. The district court did not abuse its discretion in sentencing Lacey."

Here is the Iowa State Supreme Court opinion.

Mansfield and Appel made it clear they agreed with much of the majority's opinion — but offered dissent on the issue of Werling's decision to not allow "... many of Clyde Richardson's text messages to Latrice Lacey leading up to the charged harassment."

Mansfield wrote: "These cruel, abusive text messages provide substantial support for Lacey's claim that she did not have specific interest to 'threaten, intimidate, or alarm' Richardson — but merely to get him off her back."