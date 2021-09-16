Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments in Stanley Liggins case

The victim's stepfather, Joe Glenn, had been fingered by the defense as an alternate suspect, but he now is "missing and presumed dead," according to information shared during the hearing.

Evidence and information that was not advanced to the defense can be deemed a Brady violation, which means the evidence was or could have been material to the defendant's guilt or innocence. While a court ruled the state failed to share some evidence with the defense, the court did not conclude it was done in bad faith.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nye said the lead investigator in Liggins' case denied knowing one witness was an informant, even though "It was right in front of him."

One supreme court justice said the fact some testimony cannot be recreated can also be a detriment to the prosecution's side and said: "The traditional remedy of Brady (violation) is a new trial. He got a new trial."

The argument persisted, though, that a retrial could not be fair without available witnesses to re-question on the stand, especially in light of new evidence.

The prosecution's special counsel, Richard Bennett, was questioned about specific testimony that could be "problematic," but he repeatedly defended the state's case.