Iowa to open more businesses, entertainment venues

The Iowa Quad-Cities began opening back up to kick off the past week.

Friday, May 15

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds began to relax restrictions Friday in Iowa, opening up barbershops, hair salons, malls, restaurants, fitness centers, campgrounds and more. For many places, it was like an Opening Day. The Davenport and Bettendorf llibraries are expected to re-open Monday.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Western Illinois announced it is on track for an increased enrollment at its two campuses next year.