Iowa voters whose ballots were excluded in U.S. House race ask their votes be counted

Loetz said she received a call on Election Day notifying her ballot would not be counted, but was uncertain of the source of the call. She said she went to her election precinct and was reassured by a poll worker, who after conferring with the county auditor's office said that her ballot would be counted.

"I thought everything was good, until (folks from the Hart campaign) showed up at my door to tell me my ballot had not been received," Loetz said. "I want my vote to be counted. I have voted ever since I have been 18 years old, and I think it's my right to do that. ... And I think something should be done."

Johnson County voters Trajae Lackland, Michael Overholt and Sadie Rhomberg said their absentee ballots were also rejected by election workers for not being properly sealed, despite specifically remembering sealing their ballot, according to their sworn affidavits.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All three said they marked their own ballots, placed the ballots in the affidavit envelope, sealed it and returned the sealed envelopes to their county auditors by a state deadline, and were in possession of their ballot from the time they marked it to when it was returned.

Lackland and Overholt noted the glue on the envelope was unusually dry when they licked and sealed it. Both said they voted early and in person at their absentee polling location.