Iowa's 2nd Congressional District candidates continue to spar

"Both parties should be coming together, planning ahead and trying to determine what they can do should the Affordable Care Act be struck down," Miller-Meeks said. "Health care needs to be affordable. It needs to be accessible. And it needs to be able to give us choice. I have long argued for this, and the ACA failed us in that regard."

While Republicans have long said their goal is to repeal and replace the ACA, years have gone by "that Republicans could have put a plan forward," Hart said.

"They have not done it," she said. "That just makes me think that it really doesn't exist."

Miller-Meeks, meanwhile, criticized Hart for her vote in the Iowa Legislature in support of a 2018 bill that allowed organizations in the state to create health care plans that could avoid federal requirements like the one in the Affordable Care Act that says insurance companies cannot reject individuals with preexisting conditions.

"There's only one person on this stage who has voted to deny coverage to preexisting conditions, and that's Rita Hart," Miller-Meeks said.