Iowa's U.S. Sen. Ernst brings her motorcycle ride across Iowa to Davenport

Iowa's U.S. Senator Joni Ernst stopped in Davenport Sunday afternoon after riding her motorcycle across the state over the weekend.

The campaign stop in Davenport marked the end of her two-day Ride Across Iowa and she addressed a few dozen Iowans gathered outside of the Scott County Republican headquarters.

Ernst said Republicans are “fighting for the direction of our country” and that national Democratic leaders, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Ernst’s opponent, Theresa Greenfield, are “trying to push us on that path to the left.”

The Republican legislator spoke on a variety of topics while standing in the flatbed of a truck Sunday, but focused on how she will continue to fight for Iowa in Washington, D.C. There were occasional horns honking from the street and chants from a group of Greenfield supporters in the parking lot.

“A nice little protest,” Ernst said at one point, to cheers from her supporters.

She called for supporters to cast their vote for her to continue to have a “red line in the sand in the U.S. Senate” as “we are going to elect Republicans up and down the ticket because this is a country worth fighting for.”