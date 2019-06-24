Paper trained: Gnats are more irritating than dangerous Q: As soon as the rain stops it seems we can't go in the backyard because of the gnats. My d…

The Simply Soothing family Simply Soothing is a family-owned and operated business, founded in 2003 by Freda Sojka and her daughter, Nikki Salek. Also part of the company since the beginning is Jim Sojka, Freda's husband, who is retired after 42 years working as a warehouse supervisor for Iowa Bridge & Culvert, based in Washington, Iowa, which builds bridges. Freda calls herself and Jim "second-wind entrepreneurs." "We were in the mode of slowing down," she said. Family and faith are keystones in her life. In 2013, son Justin Scheef, formerly of Schwans, joined as sales director. In 2015, daughter Stacie, formerly of Six Flags, joined the team as a marketing consultant out of St. Louis. The only immediate family member who is not an employee is son Greg, who has a music and teaching career in Oregon. Niece Tessa Pugh helps with research and development when not teaching.

The Simply Soothing operation The company operates out of two main buildings, one a former feed mill and the other a former bowling alley. Production and assembly happen in the feed mill. Arranged against a back wall are large plastic tubs filled with various Bug Soother ingredients and water purified by reverse osmosis. A computer program determines the amounts that go into the mixing vat and, after the solution is emulsified, it is piped to the assembly line. There a worker fills bottles as one would fill a water bottle at a fountain. The filled bottles subsequently move down a line where another worker inserts sprayers, a machine clamps on the caps, and a sensor triggers a spray that prints a lot number on the side of the bottles. At the end of the line, a worker gathers the bottles and packs them in boxes. Another worker moves the boxes to a loading dock, where they are picked up and transported to the former bowling alley where they are hand-packed in boxes for shipping, or stored in the warehouse until they are needed. On the wall of the production facility is a newspaper article from the company's early days. It features a picture of an employee mixing Bug Soother with a measuring cup in one hand with a ladle submerged in a Crock Pot in the other hand. Next to him is another Crock Pot and a Kitchen Aid mixer. The picture looks like it was taken at a church supper.