Things are beginning to quiet down in Buffalo.
After a floodwall breach last week, water is now receding from the flooded areas.
Resident Julie Pulse, who has lived in the area since 2011, said the floodwaters were "devastating." "I'm from Arizona, I'm not used to this kind of stuff. Our floods come and go in like 20 minutes, and they don't stick around," she said.
Flooding in 2014 was severe, Pulse said, but not quite as severe as this year.
"For me, it was a learning experience, learning how to properly build a dike around your house and protect your house from the waters," she said. "We were using boats to go through the alley. My husband would bring his truck loaded with sandbags and we'd load those (boats). One would go out front, the other one would come back here."
Judy's Barge Inn Manager Terry Ruth said the flooding has been terrible for their business and employees.
"The worst part is we have 19 people who work here, and they depend on this for their livelihood, so to me that's one of the saddest pieces of it," she said. "I imagine in time, and it's going to take time, we'll recover what we lost. But it's always the little guys that get hurt."
While Judy's Barge Inn didn't take any water damage to the building itself, they did lose everything that was in their sheds. The bandstand was also completely submerged, she said. "We had the Health Department down here this morning, they have cleared us to reopen on Thursday, and we will do so unless the weather tomorrow overrules that."
The restaurant also lost all of its food, which is another reason for the delay in opening. The community, she said, can help by coming out Thursday. "We just want to work. We want to get back on track again."
Shell Gas Station manager Jen Mizer, who was working when the flooding began, said it was traumatic for some people. "We closed because you couldn't get down the side street," she said. "We had a whole buttload of water in the parking lot, just seeing what our townspeople were going through was very traumatic."
One thing Mizer says they're doing at Shell is putting sandbags down to make sure people don't drive through floodwaters. "Even though there's a barricade, they don't see water, so they go around them and they try to drive through the floodwaters," she said, and that contributes to sandbag failure. "The ripples of them driving through the water weakens the bags, and then they fall over."
The flooding has also had an impact on local schools, though Buffalo Elementary School Principal Heidi Gilliland says morale has remained high. "We do have a fair number of students who have been displaced from their houses who are living in the Quad-Cities either with families or friends or sometimes campers," she said, saying those children are still making it to school every day.
"These kids and families have the resiliency," Buffalo Elementary counselor Tara Appel said. "I met with two of them over lunch, and even though they're displaced and living in other areas or towns right now, they're just so happy and happy to be here. Even though they're going through a really hard situation, they're just being able to find the positive and enjoy being at school."
