Animal handler Leanne Parker of Bettendorf feeds one of the two New Guinea Singing Dogs on Christmas at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley. The creatures are regularly offered enrichment, in the form of special food or activities. On Christmas, some were holiday-themed.
A lizard eats from a cardboard box used as enrichment activities on Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo Wednesday in Coal Valley.
A Snow Leopard takes in Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo.
Animal handler Leanne Parker of Bettendorf feeds the two New Guinea singing dogs.
A Leopard Tortoise eats from a bowl in front of a enrichment board made of paper and cardboard tubes during Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Coal Valley.
A New Guinea Singing Dogs during feeding time on Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley.
Lizards play together on Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Coal Valley.
A Red Fox during feeding time on Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley.
A Red Fox enjoys a mouse during feeding on Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Coal Valley.
Jessica Lench-Porter of Morrison looks over the enrichment objects used at the Niabi Zoo during Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Coal Valley.
Lee Jackson, director of Niabi Zoo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Coal Valley.
A Fennec Fox relaxes during Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Coal Valley.
A Leopard Tortoise eats from a bowl during Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Coal Valley.
A couple of African Crested Porcupines play with some of the enrichment objects during Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Coal Valley.
A Longhorn cowfish at the Niabi Zoo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Coal Valley.
A Snow Leopard takes in Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Coal Valley.
Animal handler Leanne Parker of Bettendorf feeds the two New Guinea Singing Dogs during Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Coal Valley.
A couple of Fennec Foxes with some of the enrichment objects made of paper and cardboard boxes during Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Coal Valley.
Seba's Short-tailed bats fly around paper in their display as enrichment during Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Coal Valley.
Jessica Lench-Porter of Morrison looks over the enrichment objects used at the Niabi Zoo during Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Coal Valley.
A Snow Leopard paws at the protective glass as it takes in Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Coal Valley.
A Amur Leopard keeps an eye on the animal handlers during Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Coal Valley.
A Snow Leopard takes in Christmas day at the Niabi Zoo, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Coal Valley.
On Wednesday — as they do every day — zookeepers ensured each creature was monitored, fed and enriched with some sort of experience for the senses, with interesting scents, colorful packages and decorations, and puzzles with food added to their environments.
Lots of the enrichment was in the shape of snowmen, Santas or gift packages — a themed enrichment, said zoo director Lee Jackson.
Some of the “packages” included gift wrap and decorated cardboard cylinders from toilet-paper rolls – the cylinders roll around and can be a good spot to hide food, an enhancement that for the senses of taste, touch and smell.
For example, the Seba’s Short-tailed Bats, some of which hung upside-down together, had bright red paper in their living quarters.
Not all animals can have colorful paper “presents” or snowmen, because some of them might eat paper, so that’s not an option, said animal handler Leanne Parker, Bettendorf.
Each enhancement is carefully geared toward the animal’s safety and to bring out its natural instincts. “We try to draw natural behaviors they would have in the wild,” Parker said.
Even the yellow cowfish, which resemble cattle because of the “horns” on their heads, notice the Christmas lights on the outside of their aquarium environment.
Keepers spread scent through environments of many animals, including Niko, a male snow leopard that scratched with its back paws when visitors arrived, and a fox that immediately went to the scent and sniffed it as soon as the animal handler left it behind.
The New Guinea Singing Dogs — a mother-and-son pair — were curious about everything placed in their environment. The mother gave her son a quick yip to let him know she had first dibs on dinner.
Animal handler Jessica Lench-Porter, of Morrison, Illinois, was among the caretakers on hand. “We prefer to have at least nine people on staff every day,” she said.
