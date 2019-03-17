MUSCATINE — Gary Kissell has been involved with sports his entire life. Likely from the time he could walk or run.
A four-sport athlete at Muscatine High School, the 1959 graduate went on to play two (football, one year, and basketball) at Iowa Wesleyan. Upon graduation, he returned to his hometown in 1963 and coached and taught social studies for 35 years, most of them at the high school.
He even started his own sports memorabilia shop, Kissell Cards, in 1988.
On March 30, his career with sports — excluding watching it on TV — will come to an end, though, as he closes down what is officially Kissell's Sportscards and Gifts in downtown Muscatine.
The kid in Kissell was alive and well when he started what was then a tiny shop in the 200 block of Cedar Street. He had collected baseball cards as a kid, largely for the gum, he admitted, but now he was learning those old cards were worth money.
In the 80s, Coach Kissell “found some old cards.”
“The market was going,” he recalled. “All of a sudden these cards were worth money.”
At first, he opened his small shop to buy more cards, collect the ones he wanted and sell the rest to keep up the shop.
About 10 years later, his business was growing so much, he moved to its current location on 2nd Street, a much larger store.
“It just got bigger and bigger until we ran out of room,” he said of the business in his first shop. “I had to get a bigger shop, so when this came open, I rented in 1998.”
Now, it seems to have about every type of sports memorabilia a fan could want – from blankets to trinkets to everything in between. What’s left — is on sale for 50 percent off, and in some cases 75 percent off.
Most card and memorabilia collectors went the route of the internet since Kissell opened up on 2nd Street. But not Gary Kissell. “I don’t like it,” he said of why he didn’t go that route. “Just never have.”
But more than that has changed in the last two decades in and around his business.
“A lot of my friends have died off,” he said. “And don’t come down to the shop and talk to me. And I am slower mentally.”
The downtown has changed, too. Kissell cracks he’s 50 years old at first before admitting that he’s 78.
Dressed in his Cubs hat and Green Bay Packer jersey, the fan of both teams easily smiles at most things and his friendly manner can’t be hidden behind a counter.
But he wishes downtown Muscatine hadn’t changed as much. Not enough retail these days, he believes. Mostly restaurants and taverns. He has nothing against them, just wishes there were more places selling merchandise.
The walls of his shop are painted in Muskie purple and gold.
His favorite pro athletes were Ralph Kiner, the former Pirate “and Cub,” Kissell quickly adds. He also is a big fan of former Packer QB Brett Favre.
He’s proud of the many well-known athletes he’s met over the years. It’s one of his favorite memories from owning the store.
Things just aren’t the same, though at Kissell Cards. Young and old kids used to come down and chat with the former longtime Muskie assistant track, football and basketball coach and teacher.
“I had a steady stream of business or people coming in to talk about the old days,” he said.
He clearly loves the multitude of things he has left in the store. What are some of his favorites? “Everything,” he said quickly.
His wife, Jo, has been there through it all. The couple has been married 51 years. On this day, Jenny Howell, his daughter, and Luke Kissell, his youngest son, are on hand to help dad.
It’s not tough to leave the business now, he said. “I like doing it, but the town has changed so much, and I have gotten older.”
The father of three has seven grandchildren to help keep him busy. Come March 31, he has no fear of having enough to do with his free time.
“I don’t have any,” he said. “I am still busy.”
