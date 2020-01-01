MILAN – A sunshine daydream came true for recreational cannabis users at 6 a.m. Wednesday when Nature’s Treatment of Illinois opened.
As early as midnight, folks began to gather near the facility, waiting in vehicles or in a heated tent, complete with snacks, next to the building.
Milan police officer Chris Johnson, who had been at the site since midnight, said there were 10 to 15 people on hand when he arrived.
Crowds were lighter than he expected, he said. “They’ve been very cooperative,” he said. “Our biggest problem has just been parking.”
Shuttles brought people to and from the site.
In the tent, people whiled away the hours in various ways. Some played cards. One couple hugged and kissed. Still others became friends with people they never had met before simply because they sat at the same table to wait.
All the while, music and videos played at the front of the tent, where shirts were for sale.
Tickets were handed out so people could move in small groups from the tent to the dispensary.
Early on, the man with Ticket No. 1 said he would not be purchasing any marijuana. His reason was job-related, but wanted to be part of the celebration of recreational marijuana sales being legal in the state of Illinois.
“I’m here to see what’s going on,’’ he said. “And I’ll DJ for a while. I wanted the first ticket.’’
Ten minutes later, 72 year-old Bob Colby arrived via bicycle after a five-mile ride. The Rock Island man wore a “When pigs fly’’ riding shirt.
“The shirt is in honor of the day,’’ he said. “’When pigs fly’ is when I thought this day would come. Hey, I thought I’d get my first ride of the year under my belt and see what I can buy. This is good for Illinois, because it’s broke as a joke, but there are too many laws. It’s almost not legal-legal. Too many things you cannot do.’’
Many of those chasing the first wave of a recreational buy took their purchase tickets and scattered. Some returned to the cars to sleep, others went home for a few winks.
“I’m happy that the stigma (of smoking weed) will be removed,” said Timothy Daxon, 24, of Moline. “I’m happy I don’t need to go behind closed doors.”
Daxon, who works at Chief’s Bar and Grill, Silvis, had played poker until 4:30 a.m. and then came to the tent to wait his turn. He chatted amiably with other people at the table where he sat. “The marijuana community is inclusive,” he said.
Helping manage the crowd and making announcements was Dennis Smutzer, of Rock Island, dressed in a green cannabis-leaf-print suit, complete with tie.
“I’m very proud we’re finally getting it legalized,” he said. "It’s really amazing. I hope everybody takes advantage of all the things it has to offer.”
“It’s the end of prohibition,” said longtime marijuana advocate Chris Rice, of Rock Island. “It’s a giant leap forward in personal freedom.”
"It's amazing," said Mike Stern Sr., who remembers drawing the concept of the facility with his son Matt on a napkin.
Matt Stern is owner and CEO of Nature’s Treatment of Illinois, and also president of Stern Beverage next door.
Mike Stern Sr. is proud of the dispensary's safety measures.
“Our walls here are bullet-proof, with bullet-proof windows," Stern said.
“We have 96 cameras in here, all hooked up to the state,” he said. “So the state can go into any one of these cameras any time, 24/7, and see what’s going on in the building.”
Customers, who were called in groups of numbers, walked from the tent to a large waiting area in NTI.
NTI agent Chelsea Salmon checked identifications and discussed available products, including edibles, concentrate, cartridges and disposable vape pens. “I think we’re good for a couple of days,” Stern said, adding flower was unavailable because of a shortage.
On the recreational side of the building, an ATM sits in a room with five transaction windows — it looks a lot like the inside of a bank. A security guard, along with a staff member, was on hand Wednesday to answer questions and escort clients.
On the medical side, which has three transaction windows, are comfortable chairs and tables.
The steady flow of customers continued until past dawn.
Mike Stern Sr. said new legislation will bring in more jobs, more tax revenue and will help keep sales local.
NTI employs 16 people in Milan. Another facility will open Feb. 1 at a former Aldi store in Galesburg, Illinois, he said.
“Basically, the horses are out of the barn and this is going national,” Stern said.
