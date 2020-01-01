ROCK ISLAND — It will be business as usual for public housing residents come Jan. 1.

Green Thumb Industries, which operates a marijuana cultivation center in Rock Island, earned $68 million in revenue in its third quarter of 2019 as it ramps up operations for the adult-use market's Jan. 1 start in Illinois.

Nature's Treatment of Illinois

The goal of Nature’s Treatment of Illinois “is to fully understand our clients needs physically, mentally and emotionally because we know it is not easy to live with epilepsy, PTSD, muscular dystrophy and many other chronic illnesses on a daily basis.”

Wellness consultants are available to discuss with clients “what options work best to make you feel more comfortable. We have made it our number one goal to maintain an operation that meets and exceeds state regulations while providing the qualified people of our community in Illinois with the highest quality holistic medication available.”

At the cash-only facility, customers must check in at least 10 minutes before posted closing time so transactions can be processed. First-time patient consultations could take up to an hour,.

Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday.