John Deere to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Kreisel’s battery technology can be applied across the broad portfolio of Deere products, and Kreisel’s in-market experience will benefit Deere as we ramp up our battery-electric vehicle portfolio. Deere will provide the expertise, global footprint, and funding to enable Kreisel to continue its fast growth in core markets,” said Pierre Guyot, senior vice president, John Deere Power Systems. “This is an opportunity to invest in a company with unique technology that’s designed for the demanding conditions where Deere customers work.

“Furthermore, building an electrified portfolio is key to John Deere’s sustainability goal of pursuing new technologies that reduce the environmental impact of new products and work toward zero emissions propulsion systems on equipment, while increasing our customers’ efficiency and productivity.”

Kreisel Electric will retain its employees, brand name and trademark and continue to operate from its current location in Austria to serve its growing customer base.

The company was founded by brothers Johann, Markus and Philipp Kreisel, and has approximately 160 full-time employees.