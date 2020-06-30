Judge blocks 24-hour waiting period for abortions

The court is bound by Iowa precedent decided in 2018 when the Iowa Supreme Court said a 72-hour waiting period was unconstitutional, he noted. Many of the same issues were raised and litigated at the time.

The Iowa Supreme Court in 2018 specifically recognized abortion as a fundamental right, and applied the high standard of “strict scrutiny” to the review of the act at issue, Turner said.

Planned Parenthood likely will be able to show substantially the same burden of harm to patients subject to a 24-hour waiting period as it did with the 72-hour waiting period, Turner ruled. This could be particularly true now in light of the COVID-19 health crisis, considering the now-blocked law’s requirement for making multiple trips to an abortion provider.

The court also concluded that the time sensitive nature of abortion procedures supports that patients could face substantial injury if a temporary injunctive relief wasn’t granted. In cases where a patient is at or near 22 weeks of pregnancy, she could be deprived of her “fundamental right” to an abortion, the judge said.