INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Reality TV star Christopher Soules has been sentenced to probation for leaving a 2017 crash that killed Kenneth Mosher of Aurora.
Judge Andrea Dryer on Monday formalized a plea agreement reached between prosecutors and the defense and sentenced Soules, 37, to two years in prison suspended to two years of supervised probation following a plea to a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident.
The sentence also carries a $625 fine with a 35 percent surcharge and restitution.
He must submit to DNA testing, abstain from “mood-altering substances” and alcohol and participate in any programs required by corrections officials to promote rehabilitation and protection of the community.
The move came without a courtroom proceeding.
Soules last week waived his ability to argue for a deferred judgment that could have eventually taken the charge off his record. He also waived his appearance in court and agreed to the sentence, precluding any need for an in-court hearing on the matter.
Authorities said Soules was driving in the 1000 block of Slater Avenue when his pickup rear-ended a tractor driven by Mosher, 66, in April 2017. Soules called 911 and administered CPR, but he left when medics arrived and didn’t wait for law enforcement, according to authorities.
Authorities later found him at his home in rural Arlington, and he didn’t exit until officers obtained a warrant.
Mosher died of his injuries, and Soules was initially charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a felony. He later pleaded to a reduced charge as part of a deal where prosecutors agreed to follow the sentencing recommendations of a pre-sentence investigation report prepared by corrections officials.
Sentencing was delayed in May when the defense argued that the report improperly considered victim impact statements — that had urged prison time — in reaching its recommendations, and a new report was issued.
Soules settled a claim with Mosher’s estate for $2.4 million in January.
