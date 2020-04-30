Kahl Home: 2 residents have died from COVID-19, 3 employees tested positive

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The elderly woman who died Tuesday at the Kahl Home in Davenport was the second resident there to die from COVID-19, Stephanie Worrell, spokesperson for the Kahl Home, confirmed Thursday.

Currently there are no staff or residents at the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter sent to families and residents dated April 24, first mentioned a death. It was not communicated to the public Worrell said because the Kahl Home was "focused on communicating with the family members, the employees and the family members of the other residents."

Worrell confirmed Thursday the person referenced in that letter was an 80-year-old who died April 22. The gender could not be released, she said.

The family of Jeannette Green, 92, announced she died Tuesday. She was the second resident to die from COVID-19 at the Kahl Home. The Kahl Home confirmed her death Thursday.