Kahl Home resident recovering from COVID-19 has died

An elderly woman who tested positive for COVID-19 in early April but was thought to be recovering died Tuesday at the Kahl Home.

Jeannette Green, 92, had returned Monday afternoon from Genesis Medical Center, her daughter, Pamela Boldman, said.

Green had tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus, April 7 with the results learned April 10. She was hospitalized April 12.

She was released from Genesis on Monday afternoon.

“On Monday she was doing quite well, and then I got a call on Tuesday saying she had taken a downturn and was put on an oxygen supply and she hadn’t been able to eat,” said Boldman, who is from the Cleveland, Ohio, area. “Oddly enough, no fever. The Kahl Home was asking if Mother should be put on morphine or something else. I just can’t remember.”

Her sister from Moline was with her mother. Boldman asked if someone could call her primary care doctor, who is not at the Kahl Home. Her sister said she would.

Shortly after that, Boldman got the call from her sister she did not want to receive.

“About a half-hour later she said Mother was gone," Boldman said. "I have never seen my sister so ... she was really falling apart. She is devastated. We all are.”