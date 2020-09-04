Kayaks involved in 37% of Iowa fatal boat incidents

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa — When people shopping for kayaks and gear ask Eric Grodt, owner of Up a Creek kayak and canoe store in Central City, about his recommendation for the best life jacket, he tells them “the one you’re wearing.”
That’s because kayaks skim close to the water’s surface and can tip easily. A paddler who has his or her life jacket in the bottom of the boat or tucked into the front rigging likely won’t be able to find it if the kayak flips, Grodt said.
Kayaks were involved in 10 percent of boat incidents in Iowa over the last three years, but 37 percent of fatalities, according to data from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“People do not feel that canoes and kayaks are boats,” said Susan Stocker, Iowa DNR boating law administrator. “Therefore, they don’t connect that you have to have the same safety equipment.”
State trains retailers
Iowa law requires everyone riding in a boat, including a kayak or canoe, to have a life jacket. Children 12 and younger must wear one when the boat is moving, but Stocker would like to see everyone follow that rule.
Stocker and Todd Robertson, river programs outreach coordinator, planned earlier this year to visit many of Iowa’s 48 paddle sports retailers and train sales people about how to educate would-be paddlers to use safety gear and avoid hazards on the water.
But then COVID-19 limited in-person interactions, so Stocker and Robertson made a video they shared with all retailers. Grodt watched the video and one part stuck in his mind.
Robertson described a test he did in which he wore a life jacket in a kayak, but strapped another to the stretchy rigging over the front of the boat. He then intentionally tipped on a river and timed how long it took to free the additional jacket.
“It took me 45 seconds to get that out of the deck rigging,” Robertson said on the video. And that was while he was buoyed by the vest he wore.
Boating crash data
The Iowa DNR reported 88 boat incidents from July 1, 2017, to June 30, with the largest share — 61 percent — involving open motorboats. The DNR is required to track incidents that cause death, personal injury or property damage of $2,000 or more.
Motorboat crashes were linked to nine deaths, or 47 percent, of the total 19 fatalities in Iowa for the three-year period. Kayaks were the next highest with seven fatal mishaps, and then there was one fatality each for personal watercraft, canoes and sailboats. One fatality listed in the database had an unknown boat type.
Other injuries reported include broken bones, hypothermia, concussions, burns and a hand amputation.
Alcohol was involved in 27 percent of all crashes, although that data often is under reported as some accident investigations don’t happen immediately after the crash, officials told The Gazette in 2017.
The bulk of boat crashes happened on Iowa’s most popular water bodies, including Okoboji, Clear Lake and Coralville Lake. Multiple crashes also were reported on the Mississippi River, Des Moines River and Cedar River.
Two years ago on Labor Day, an Eastern Iowa man drowned after his kayak capsized on Indian Creek in Linn County. John Michael Conley, 34, and his wife, Samantha Conley, went into the water when their kayak hit debris in the swollen creek, officials said.
Samantha Conley climbed onto the debris and was rescued, but John Michael Conley’s body was found in the creek a few days later. Neither was wearing a life jacket.
A Florida woman who drowned in the Upper Iowa River in July 2018 was found with her life jacket partially off. Susan Ann Fechhelm, 65, of St. Petersburg was wearing the life vest when she left the access point on July 22 and officials didn’t know when or how it came off, the Mason City Globe Gazette reported.
Popularity explodes
Interest in paddle sports was increasing before 2020, Stocker said, but COVID-19 has caused more people to invest in outdoor recreation gear, including pools, bikes, tents and boats.
The Iowa DNR has turned several low-head dams into white-water courses in communities, including Manchester, Elkader and Charles City, which brings out more paddlers.
Many Eastern Iowa kayak retailers have struggled to keep boats in stock.
“I have not had a kayak to sell since July,” Grodt said. “This year, the demand has far outweighed the supply.”
Grodt continues to order kayaks for his customers, but it is taking a couple of months for the boats to come in because many manufacturers are working at half staff to maintain social distancing because of COVID-19, he said. Grodt sold his set of rental kayaks earlier in the season, thinking he could get more, but the new ones haven’t come yet.
Stocker said the Iowa DNR wanted to make the kayak safety video because the number of stores selling kayaks has boomed, with Walmart, Menard’s, Fleet Farm and other general merchandise stores joining sporting goods stores.
Sales people at big-box retailers often don’t have the same expertise as paddlers like Grodt.
The Iowa DNR is seeing a lot of used kayak sales, Stocker said. Buyers need to make sure the kayak they are purchasing on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace has everything intact. Stocker has seen some inflatable kayaks sold without plugs.
She also advises kayak owners not to leave their boats unattended.
“You can’t find any kayaks on the market, so we’re having challenges with people getting their kayaks stolen off the roofs of their cars because they aren’t locked down,” she said.
WATCH NOW: Paddlers launch from Leach Park during River Action's Floatzilla
