What to know about the Arconic's Jr. Bix

When: Friday, July 26 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Quad-City Times building; 3rd Street and 4th Street

What: Kids of all ages will run for medals. Kids from 6-7 run a half-mile and kids from 8-12 run seven-tenths of a mile. The youngest will crawl their way down a carpet, and then all can enjoy a post-race party sponsored by Walmart in the Quad-City Times parking lot.