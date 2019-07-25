Connor Elpers, 4, of Coal Valley is surrounded by other kids, parents and staff members stretching before a training run for Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 at the Genesis Pediatric Therapy Center in Davenport on Wednesday.
Aurora Beard, 3, of Davenport takes off from the start of a training run for Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 at the Genesis Pediatric Therapy Center in Davenport on Wednesday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
Armani Navarro, 6, Davenport runs a quick sprint to prepare for Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 at the Genesis Pediatric Therapy Center in Davenport, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Payton Tuttle, 2, of Bettendorf eats a popsicle after running in a training run for Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 at the Genesis Pediatric Therapy Center in Davenport, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
A few days ahead of Arconic's Jr. Bix 7 race on Friday, Genesis Outpatient Pediatric Therapy gave special needs kids the opportunity to run and train on their own.
About 30 children stretched and ran Wednesday night at GOPEDS facility in Bettendorf, with popsicles awaiting at the end.
"We put on an event preparing for the Bix, and we wanted to give an opportunity for children with special needs to be a part of the celebration of the Quad-Cities," said occupational therapist Ashley Devaney. "I think it's a chance for them to be able to participate. It can be overwhelming for them downtown — there's just too many kids. … (Tonight) they can be with friends just like themselves and celebrate.
For the kids who will compete in the Jr. Bix, Wednesday night was a fun warmup with friends. "It can be pretty crowded and loud down at the actual Bix, so it gives them a little head start. Getting prepared is pretty helpful for them," physical therapist Katie Powers said.
