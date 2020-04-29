Kings Harvest to give out pet food in Davenport

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kings Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport will give away dog and cat food to those in need.

The giveaway will be from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 4 in the pet rescue's parking lot at 2504 W. Central Park Ave. Participants will remain in their cars so that social distancing can be practiced.

Kings Harvest is teaming up with Purina who is donating the food for distribution to those struggling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants don't have to sign up or be low-income just show up and get dog and cat food while supplies last.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.